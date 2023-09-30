New Telegraph

September 30, 2023
JUST-IN: Tribunal Affirms Kefas As Taraba Gov

The Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal has upheld the victory of Agbu Kefas of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected governor of the State.

The three-member panel of tribunal judges ruled that the petition filed by Prof. Sani Yahaya, the governorship candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), challenging the election of Kefas.

According to the tribunal in its judgment delivered on Saturday, September 30, the NNPP candidate petition lacked merit and was therefore dismissed.

Details Later…

