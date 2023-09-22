JUST-IN: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Mutfwang, Dismisses Nentawe’s Petition

The Plateau State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos has affirmed the election of Caleb Mannanseh Mutfwang of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Plateau State and dismissed the Petition filed by DDrNentawe Yilwada Goshwe of the APC.

Dr Nentawe had approached the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by INEC as Governor of Plateau State alleging that at the time of the election, Mutfwang was not qualified to contest having not been validly nominated and sponsored by his party (PDP) as the party had no structure as at the time of the said election.

However in its Judgment on Friday, the Tribunal dismissed the Petition for lacking in merit.

