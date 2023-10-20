JUST-IN: Tinubu Waives ‘No Work, No Pay’ Order For Resident Doctors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” order that had been imposed on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) striking members.

It would be recalled that the “No Work, No Pay” mode was implemented on August 1, 2023, after the Resident Doctors embarked on an industrial action on July 26, 2023.

But denouncing the practice, President Tinubu in a statement titled “President Tinubu Approves Waiver of the ‘No Work No Pay’ Order on Resident Doctors,” made available to New Telegraph by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman.

According to him, the president invoked the principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy.

The statement reads, “After several constructive engagements between the Federal Government and NARD, the Resident Doctors called off their strike on August 12, 2023. The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation was directed to withhold all salaries accrued by striking NARD members during the 17 days of their strike action.

“In view of the faithful implementation of terms which were agreed upon during the fruitful deliberations between the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the grant of an exceptional last waiver of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ Order on Resident Doctors, which will allow for the members of the NARD to receive the salaries which were previously withheld during the 17-day strike action.

The President has directed the grant of the waiver with a mandatory requirement that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment must secure a Document of Understanding (DoU) establishing that this exceptional waiver granted by the President will be the last one to be granted to the National Association of Resident Doctors and all other Health Sector Unions.”