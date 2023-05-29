JUST-IN: Tinubu Takes Oath Of Office As 16th President Of Nigeria

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has took the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the former Governor of Lagos state took the oath alongside his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Monday at the Eagle square in Abuja at about 10: 40 am.

The oath of office was administered by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariowola.

Taking the oath of office, Tinubu promised to discharge his duties as President in line with the constitution of the country, and to the best of his ability.

The ceremony was well attended by both national and foreign dignitaries.

Details later……