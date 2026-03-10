New Telegraph

March 10, 2026
JUST-IN: Tinubu Submit FCT Budget To Senate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted the 2026 statutory budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to the Nigerian Senate for consideration and approval.

The letter conveying the budget proposal was read in the Upper Legislative Assembly on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

In the letter read on the Senate floor, the President explained the constitutional basis for presenting the proposal to lawmakers.

In the letter, President Tinubu noted that the proposed spending plan is designed to stimulate socio-economic development within the capital territory and improve the welfare of residents.

According to him, the budget is designed to lift as many citizens as possible out of poverty.

“Pursuant to section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, which vests legislative powers over the Federal Capital Territory in the National Assembly, I hereby present the 2025 FCT budget proposal to the Senate for consideration.

“The 2025 FCT Budget Proposal prioritises investment in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education infrastructure as well as increasing productivity in agriculture,” his letter stated in part.
