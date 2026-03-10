JUST-IN: Tinubu Submit FCT Budget To Senate

In the letter read on the Senate floor, the President explained the constitutional basis for presenting the proposal to lawmakers.

In the letter, President Tinubu noted that the proposed spending plan is designed to stimulate socio-economic development within the capital territory and improve the welfare of residents.

According to him, the budget is designed to lift as many citizens as possible out of poverty.

“Pursuant to section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, which vests legislative powers over the Federal Capital Territory in the National Assembly, I hereby present the 2025 FCT budget proposal to the Senate for consideration.