JUST-IN: Tinubu, Stakeholders ‘Resolve’ Rivers Political Crisis

In a surprising development, President Bola Tinubu and some critical stakeholders have reportedly waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers State as they have agreed to resolve the weeks-long conflict.

New Telegraph reports that the decision was taken at a meeting President Tinubu held with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a former governor of the state, Peter Odili, and the immediate past Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other stakeholders at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to a resolution signed on Monday evening, the President directed that all matters instituted in the courts by the governor and his team in respect of the political crisis be withdrawn immediately.

Also, all impeachment proceedings initiated against the governor by the state House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

The resolution was signed by Fubara, Wike; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Speaker, Rivers State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; PDP Chairman, Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka and APC Chairman, Rivers State, Tony Okocha.

The resolution read, “The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly as led by the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside the 27 members who resigned from the PDP.

“The remuneration and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Given the inhabitable state of the Rivers State House of Assembly building, Tinubu directed that the lawmakers “shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.”

Also, Fubara, who had earlier presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill of his state to four members of the Assembly “shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Likewise, the President directed that the names of all commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state “should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval”.

“There should not be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State” declaring the dissolution of the Local Government administration as “null and void”.