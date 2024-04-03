JUST-IN: Tinubu Signs Nat’l Student Loan Amendment Bill Into Law

The executive bill titled “A Bill for an Act to repeal the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023 and Enact the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2004 to Establish the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a body corporate to receive, manage and invest funds to provide loans to Nigerians for higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition and related matters was signed at the State House in the Presence of the leadership of the National Assembly, Ministers and Major Stakeholders of Education.