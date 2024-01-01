JUST-IN: Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Christmas, New Year Break

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, returned to Abuja after spending his Christmas holidays in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu had on December 21, 2023, departed Abuja for Lagos to celebrate the Christmas and New Year break in his State.

The president was received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, after which he inspected the guard of honour by the Armed forces.