JUST-IN: Tinubu Resumes Official Duties At Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu has officially resumed office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

President Tinubu on Tuesday assumed the position of leadership of the country at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the President hosted at least 40 Heads of State at the Banquet Hall on Monday afternoon, and he didn’t return to work at his office until today.

At about 2:38 p.m., Tinubu’s motorcade arrived at the Villa forecourt where he was met by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

Others include Hon. James Faleke, Mr Dele Alake, and the former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Edun.

The new Commander-in-Chief examined the Quarter Guard at the presidential gate before he entered.

Following Tinubu’s first meeting today, the presidency is anticipated to name the Chief of Staff (CoS), Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), National Security Adviser (NSA), and spokesperson for the new administration.