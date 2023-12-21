JUST-IN: Tinubu Reintroduces School Feeding Programme Under Education Ministry

President Bola Tinubu has reintroduced the national school feeding programme but mandated it be transferred from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, to the purview of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman who made the announcement during a workshop on improving education initiatives, said the move was targeted at tackling the crisis of out-of-school children and improving learning outcomes.

According to him, the programme which was halted under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, was aimed not only at providing nutritious meals to pupils but also at encouraging attendance and enhancing learning, as President Tinubu believes the relaunch was crucial in checking the learning crisis in the country and fostering a better educational environment for all children.

He said the retreat’s goal was: “to figure out how to put all of the policies created to address the issues into practice and assign accountability to various organisations in charge of solving the issue of out-of-school youth.”

The school feeding programme’s return is expected to address several challenges faced by out-of-school children, including hunger, poverty, and lack of access to education. By providing a daily meal and a welcoming environment, the programme can incentivise enrolment and attendance, particularly in marginalised communities.