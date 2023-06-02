JUST-IN: Tinubu Promises Workers New Minimum Wages

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured that the new minimum wage would be reviewed to reflect current realities.

President Tinubu who gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, said improved livelihood for Nigerians remains a top priority of his administration, with more people-focused economic policies.

Speaking while receiving the members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) led by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Tinubu said the national and sub-national governments will work together on the minimum wage, which already requires “soul searching.’’

According to him, We need to do some arithmetic and soul-searching on the minimum wage.

“We will have to take a look at that together and the revenue. We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue.’’

Tinubu urged the governors to seize the opportunity of being chosen among millions of citizens in their states to make a difference in the lives of people, adding that he will work for the benefit of Nigerians.

” This meeting is not strange to me, and the content of the meeting is so valuable. The camaraderie is very stimulating. This is about the Nigerian project, not Bola Tinubu,’’ he said.

The President said that the multiple exchange rates will be streamlined, noting that governance was a continuum.

“I have inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. This is the first time you entered the Council Chambers, and it is my first time too for a meeting.

As progressives and thinkers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you have a role to play in educating our people and making sure we manage ourselves,’’ the President told the governors.

President Tinubu said it was a good and encouraging sign that the APC has a majority in the National Assembly and some Houses of Assembly, which will make it easier to develop policies that will directly impact the economy and the people.

“If we work together, the Nigeria of our dreams is not far away. Rest assured that we will not have multiple exchange rates anymore. You asked for this meeting, and I had to set aside time to be here.

“We have a political party that we will need to manage, whichever way, we have inherited assets and liabilities, and we can not complain,’’ he stated.

President Tinubu said he would maintain an open-door policy, willing to entertain issues, deliberate, and collectively find solutions to the challenges facing the country, including security.

“It is in our hands, and I am ready to work and listen at any time,’’ he added.

In his remarks, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, called on the governors to rally around the President as he tackles the challenges that stagnate the economy, like the oil subsidy and multiple exchange rates.

“Let us rally around the President and not bulge. There are vested interests that may want to resist the subsidy removal. Its removal will free resources for the development of your states,” Shettima added.