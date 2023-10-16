JUST-IN: Tinubu Presides Over 2nd FEC Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday presided over the Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting, swearing in three new ministers.

The new-sworn ministers includes, Balarabe Lawal (Kaduna State); Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State); and Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Kwara State).

Tinubu chaired the meeting which had the attendance of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief to Staff to the President and ministers.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Special Advisers as well as other top government functionaries was at meeting.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph understands that this is the second edition of the meeting in the life of this administration.

The first inaugural meeting was held in August where new ministers attended to take their first brief from the executive arm on their roles and responsibilities in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The FEC is a constitutional institution where government policies are discussed and endorsed by Ministers, with the President serving as the Chairman and the Vice President as the Vice Chairman.

At the August 29 FEC meeting, Tinubu unveiled an eight-point agenda to revive the country’s ailing economy.

He had said that the eight-point agenda was based on eight priority areas, with identified targets that would be delivered in the next three years.

These are food security; ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, particularly consumer credit, inclusivity in all its dimensions, particularly as regards youths and women, improving security, improving the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate, rule of law, and of course, fighting corruption.