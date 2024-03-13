New Telegraph

March 13, 2024
JUST-IN: Tinubu Opens Land, Air Borders With Niger Republic

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu has also directed the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the President on media and publicity, said: “This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja”.

Details later…

