JUST-IN: Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala Meet At Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Trlegraph reports that Prof. Okonjo-Iweala arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2: 30pm on Tuesday, August 8.

At the meeting, Dr Ali Pate, a former Minister of State for Health under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan was also present.

It would be recalled that they both attended the leadership summit held in Paris, France, in June.

During Jonathan’s administration, the WTO DG served as the Coordinating and Minister of Finance.