JUST-IN: Tinubu Observes Jumat At Alausa Central Mosque

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has joined worshippers at the Alausa Central Mosque, Ikeja, on Friday, to observe the weekly Jumat prayers.

President Tinubu was accompanied by key Lagos State officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, among other dignitaries.

This marks President Tinubu’s first public engagement since arriving in Lagos from Abuja on Wednesday to celebrate the yuletide season.

His presence at the Alausa Mosque reflects his connection to Lagos, where he served as governor from 1999 to 2007, and his commitment to fostering unity and faith-based leadership.

During the prayers, the President and the attending dignitaries joined the Muslim faithful in seeking blessings and guidance for the country as it approaches the new year.

President Tinubu’s arrival in Lagos has been met with widespread enthusiasm, with many citizens expressing joy at his presence in the state during this festive period.

His participation in religious activities highlights his dedication to engaging with Nigerians at all levels, promoting inclusivity, and respecting cultural and religious traditions.

