JUST-IN: Tinubu Names Tax Reform Committee

President Bola Tinubu has established the presidential fiscal policy and tax reform commission.

The inauguration of the committee was held at the State House in Abuja on Monday, August 7.

Tinubu who made this known in a statement issued by his pecial Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy Dele Alake said Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, will chair the committee.

READ ALSO:

He said, the committee would be responsible for many aspects of tax law reforms, fiscal policy planning and coordination, tax harmonisation, and revenue management.

According to him, It will be composed of specialists from both the private and governmental sectors.