JUST-IN: Tinubu Names Coker-Odusote NIMC DG

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu appointed Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), with effect from August 24, 2023.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and dated August 22 directed the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, with immediate effect leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

The statement also revealed that the President approved the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

READ ALSO:

Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC). This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

“This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

“This appointment takes immediate effect,” Ngelale stated.