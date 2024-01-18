JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets Supreme Council For Shari’a In Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) at the State House, Abuja.

This came just about 48 hours after the President of SCSN, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, expressed regrets for supporting the Tinubu-Shettima same-faith ticket last year.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, in an interview with journalists in Abuja, provoked a fresh controversy on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election, which he said, has fallen short of expectations.

According to him, the same faith ticket adopted by President Bola Tinubu to emerge victorious in the last general election has not brought any positive changes to the lives of Nigerians.

The agenda of the ongoing meeting was not disclosed but there were indications that issues of insecurity and economy would feature in their discussions.