JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets PDP G-5 Govs Behind Closed-Door

The aggrieved Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), known as the PDP G-5 Governors are currently in a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

The famous G-5 formed in the build-up to the 2023 Presidential election are governors who insisted that power must shift to the southern part of the country.

The members of the G-5 were the former governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Benue’s Samuel Ortom, Oyo State’s Seyi Makinde and Rivers’ Nyesom Wike who was their leader and mouthpiece.

Of the five, four of the G-5 governors have served out their two-term tenures leaving only Makinde, who just won a second term at the February 25th Governorship election, in office.

It was generally believed that based on their conviction that power must shift to the South, the governors, as they were then,, worked against their party’s Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar eventually lost the election to the incumbent President Bola Tinubu, a southerner, who contested on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

It would be recalled that the immediate past Rivers governor had twice met the President in company with the Oyo state governor and the ex-governor of Delta state, James Ibori in the last few days.

Though the agenda of the meeting was yet to be made public, there are indications that it may not be unconnected to the roles they played in Tinubu’s emergence as the President at the expense of the candidate of their party (PDP).

It was learnt that the G-5 may be lobbying the President for political slots, especially for the four of them who are currently out of office.

…details later