JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets NPAN At State House

President Bola Tinubu is currently at a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) at the State House, Abuja.

NPAN was led to the meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, of Dailly Trust Newspapers Group.

Others on the NPAN entourage include the Chairman of THISDAY Newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu; Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Enipla Bello; Managing Director of The Nation Newspaper, Victor Ifijeh; Vice Chairman of Leadership Newspapers, Azubuike Ishiekwene; Managing Director of Businessday Newspapers, Frank Aigbogun; and Executive Secretary of NPAN, Feyi Smith.

Details Later…