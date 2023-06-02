New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets Makinde, Wike, Ibori Behind Closed Doors

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori behind closed doors.

Although the agenda of this parley is yet to be officially disclosed, the meeting of the three leaders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will raise curiosity in political circles.

It would be recalled that Makinde and Wike were members of the G-5 that worked against the PDP’s Presidential candidate, former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, at the February 29 Presidential election which Tinubu won.

It would also be pertinent to note that both worked and delivered their states to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the keenly contested 2023 election.

Details later…

