JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets ECOWAS Judicial Council

…as Council vows to look into enforcement of rulings

President Bola Tinubu has met with the ECOWAS Judicial Council led by its Chairman, who is also the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the CJN said he was elected the Chairman of the Council which had been meeting at the National Judicial Council (NJC) since Tuesday.

He said the meeting with the President was a courtesy to appraise him of their deliberations at their sessions at the NJC.

“We planned to submit our recommendations to the authority when we conclude our meeting. It has been wonderful,” Ariwoola said.

Asked to respond to a call on the Council to desist from giving an unenforceable ruling by the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Ariwoola said “Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), gave that as part of his speech at the opening session on Tuesday and that is part of my remarks to Mr. President, also this morning that the issue on the enforcement of the judgments of the community court is going to be looked into.

We’ve set up two committees; one to look into the rules and the other to look into the position or the status of the enforcement of judgments of the community court and as I told Mr. President, by the time the Council concludes its meeting, the recommendations will show that we have worked so hard to support the Commission.”