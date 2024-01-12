JUST-IN: Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of eleven new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in the State House.

According to the statement, Tinubu mandated the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.

The new appointees in the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy sector are as follows.

(1) Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre

(2) Dr Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board

(3) Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

4) Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

(5) Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

(6) Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art

(7) Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies

(8) Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

(9) Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

(10) Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation

(11) Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.