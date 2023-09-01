JUST-IN: Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on Friday announced the approval of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as its new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu, according to the agency gave the approval in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale which took effect immediately.

In the announcement, the President referred to the nomination of the 32-year-old Halilu as a significant national task.

President Tinubu by the fresh appointment also directed the immediate termination of the tenure of Dr Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

“By this appointment, Khalil Suleiman Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.”