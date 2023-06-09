JUST-IN: Tinubu, Kwankwaso In Closed-Door Meeting

Currently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso are in a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Keankwaso, former Minister of Defense has been a close ally of Tinubu, who has variously described the incumbent President as a strategist.

Although, the details of their meeting are yet unknown, but it cannot be unconnected to his camping to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for political appointment as alleged by some political gladiators of the state.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had once met with Kwankwaso in France after he was declared the President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the keenly contested February 25 presidential election.

New Telegraph recalls that the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, served under Kwankwaso as the Deputy Governor before succeeding him as the Governor of the state.