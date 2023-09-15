JUST-IN: Tinubu Jets To New York For 78th UNGA Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday depart Nigeria for New York, United States (US) to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday night by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to him, in addition to the General Assembly business, the President would have a number of important meetings with Senior Executives from Foreign Companies to talk about Digital Transformation, innovation, and Foreign Investment in Nigeria.

He added that President Tinubu will also take part in significant meetings with a focus on the ambition of the Climate and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Diplomacy for Investment and Economic Development will be emphasised during bilateral discussions with major foreign leaders.

The statement reads, “Following Mr President’s successful trip to New Delhi for the G-20 and the staggering amount of investment he has been able to attract to Nigeria in a very short period of time, he is going to continue advancing very aggressively on his economic development, diplomatic drive, to attract foreign direct investment into the country.

“So with that, I would like to inform you that His Excellency Mr President will be having the following meetings with major chief executives and leaders of multinational firms cutting across multiple sectors of the economy.

“The President will be meeting with the President of the Microsoft company worldwide, Brad Smith, with respect to how we can deepen digital transformation in the country, and to how we can expand the digital economic footprint in the country to ensure that our micro and small enterprises will have access to the internet and have access to other smart technologies that will facilitate their ability to transact business quickly and efficiently.

“President Tinubu will also be meeting with Sir Nick Clegg who is the president of Global Affairs for Meta technologies, that is expected to be a wide-ranging conversation with respect to how we can leverage new innovations such as artificial intelligence and certain other applications to impact the way we do business in Nigeria.

“He will also be meeting with the global CEO of General Electric. Of course, General Electric is a very well-known international organization that cuts across multiple sectors, they have very deep involvement in the energy sector electric power generation aviation, you know, engine production for multiple modes of transportation, amongst many other inputs. So we expect that to be a very important interaction”, Ngelale said.

He disclosed further that the President will be meeting with the global CEO of Exxon Mobil Oil and Gas Company.

He noted that the Federal Government sees this as a major opportunity to once again lay out in detail what Nigeria has on offer with respect to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act and the fiscal and tax incentives that are being put forward by the current administration.

He said the diplomatic meeting will further advance investment in the oil and gas sector not just in terms of oil, but more in terms of gas.

"All these engagements will include bilateral meetings on the sidelines,

“It’s still dynamic. There are some that will still be added, but it’s fair to say that within a very short few days in New York, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will certainly be one of the most active and one of the most sought-after heads of state with respect to his engagement in both bilateral and multilateral platforms,” he noted.

According to the Ngelale, these engagements include bilateral meetings on the sidelines with the President of the United States, Joe Biden; Comoros, Azali Assoumani, who is Chairman of the African Union; South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Aljeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte; Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, among others.