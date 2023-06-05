New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
JUST-IN: Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Wike, Umahi, Akpabio

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with the three former governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the former governors arrived at the Villa at around 2:33 pm for the meeting.

Although, the details of the meeting are yet to be made public, but it cannot be unconnected to the leadership of the 10th National Assembly saddled to kick off by June 12.

It would be recalled that Wike and Umahi were both at the State House last week Friday, although, they came separately to visit the newly inaugurated President.

According to Wike, who spoke to journalists on Friday, he was at the State House to show support to President Tinubu.

Akpabio is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of senate President.

