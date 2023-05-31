New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
JUST-IN: Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With EFCC Chairman

The newly inaugurated President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph reports that Bawa arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja around 2 pm on Wednesday and went ahead to the president’s office for an important meeting.

This news platform gathered that Bawa’s meeting with President Tinubu is coming barely 24 hours after Tinubu ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to vacate the Ikoyi office of the anti-graft commission.

Although the purpose of today’s meeting at the Villa is not yet public, speculations are that it may be connected to the reported fracas between the EFCC and the DSS on Tuesday.

