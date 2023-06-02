JUST-IN: Tinubu In Closed-door Meeting With APC Governors 

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President, alongside his Vice, Kashim Shettima, is meeting with the governors on the platform of the ruling party for the first time since their inauguration on May 29.

The governors were led to the meeting by the newly elected Chairman of the PGF and Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Those in the meeting include governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others are Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Bago (Niger), Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River)

APC governors not seen at the meeting include Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji, and Dr Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

Also in the meeting are the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu

The agenda of the meeting, which kicked at about 11:35 am, was unknown at the time of filing this report.

