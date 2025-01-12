Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, received Femi Otedola, Chairman of FBN Holdings PLC, in a meeting during his official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The meeting which aims to foster economic collaboration and investment opportunities was held on the sidelines of Tinubu’s strategic engagements in the UAE capital.

The meeting highlights the President’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with key business leaders to drive Nigeria’s economic growth and stability.

However, Otedola, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been a strong advocate for national development and private-sector-led growth.

His interaction with President Tinubu is expected to focus on critical sectors such as finance, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

Tinubu’s visit to Abu Dhabi is seen as a continuation of his proactive diplomatic and economic strategies, particularly following his successful resolution of the UAE visa and flight suspension row in 2023.

Tinubu’s trip to the Middle East is at the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

