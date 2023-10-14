JUST-IN: Tinubu Hosts Alia, Enoh In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday hosted the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu, Governor Alia told the State House correspondents that he visited the president to update him on the situation in the state.

Alia while fielding questions from newsmen, disclosed that the discussion with the President centred on the restoration of peace in Benue and the repatriation of internally displaced persons to their original homelands.

He said: “Since our assumption, we have tried to be proactive in ensuring security in the state. In collaboration with security agencies, we identified potential troublemakers.

“We know there are those who benefit from trouble and won’t allow peace in the land. But we came in peace and that is why the state is currently enjoying relative peace.”

On ranching, the governor explained that the state is approaching the issue with innovation, taking into account its distinct role as the nation’s primary source of food.

Alia said that even without the ranches, the state would develop a system to provide fodders for the cattle.

He said: “As an agriculturally wealthy state, our idea is to take care of both the farmers and herders. The main reason for ranching is to give herds a conducive environment to flourish to their best potential.

“The farmers will provide bounteous and nutritious fodder for the herds of cattle as well as make some revenue for themselves. So, you see, the idea of ranching will be a win-win situation for us in the state.”

On his part, the Sports Minister said the visit, which was a maiden one, was to update the President on activities at the ministry.

Enoh said he had initiated a number of innovative ideas to move sports development forward in the country.

He said: “I have to state that we must move forward in sports development through the active participation of the private sector. That’s the practice worldwide, and Nigeria must key into this.

“I intend to get approval for the offer of different types of incentives for any private sector player that adopts any sport in the country, especially those in the grassroots.

“Similarly, we are engaged in a campaign for the AFCON championship for Nigerians to support the athletes to victory. It is called the ‘Let’s do it again’ campaign.”

The sports minister said he had no intention of tampering with the technical crew of the Super Eagle at the moment.

He mentioned that the ministry will employ a strategy of identifying a unique sport in each state or zone where people possess significant talent.

“If we identify such sport, we shall promote it to the national and international stage,” he said.