JUST-IN: Tinubu Govt Invites Gumi For Questioning

Barely 48 hours after the release of the abducted schoolchildren in Kuriga, Kaduna State, President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has invited renowned Kaduna-base Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for questioning.

New Telegraph reports that the controversial Islamic preacher was invited on Monday due to his remarks regarding the actions of bandits within the nation.

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris at a press conference at the State House in Abuja said the clergyman was not “above the law” and that the government had decided to question him.

Gumi had pleaded with the Tinubu-led administration to accompany him in talks with robbers a few weeks prior.

Gumi pleaded with Tinubu to avoid making the same “mistake” as previous President Muhammadu Buhari did in refusing to have talks with robbers.

He added that terrorists who kidnap people for ransom are the ones who fund terrorism in Nigeria, not Nigerians.