JUST-IN: Tinubu Gives Fresh Update On Fuel Hike

Following the rumour making rounds that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will again increase the price of petroleum products across states of the federation, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that the fuel price will not be inflated.

President Tinubu who spoke at a news conference held at the Presidential villa, Abujaemphaised that his administration is already taking action to prevent fuel price increases without having to go back on the decision the country made to end the subsidy system.

Tinubu who gave the assurance through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said he is taking steps to clean up inefficiencies within the petroleum industry.

Ngelale further stated that it was premature for the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to have threatened an all-out strike if PMS prices rose, and he urged all parties involved to exercise caution when responding to the current circumstances in the nation.

He said, “The official position is that there is no increase in prices at this time and that Mr. President is convinced based on the information before him that we can maintain current pricing without reversing our deregulation policy by swiftly cleaning up existing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream Petroleum sector.

“The president wishes, first, to state that it is incumbent upon all stakeholders in the country to hold their peace. We have heard, very recently, from the organized Labour movement in the country with respect to their most recent threat.

“We believe that the threat was premature and that there is a need on all sides to ensure that fact-finding and diligence is done on what the current state of the downstream and midstream petroleum industry is before any threats or conclusions are arrived at or issued.

“Secondly, Mr President wishes to assure Nigerians following the announcement by the NNPC limited just yesterday, that there will be no increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit anywhere in the country. We repeat, the President affirms that there will be no increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit.”