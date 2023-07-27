JUST-IN: Tinubu Forwards First Batch Of 28 Ministerial Nominees To Senate

…Four ex-governors: Umahi, Badaru, Wike, and El-Rufai, make the list

At last, President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, forwarded the much-expected ministerial list to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for consideration and approval.

However, the list, which was personally delivered to the Senate in plenary by the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, contained only 28 nominations.

The Senate, after approving the votes and proceedings of the previous legislative day, had invoked relevant sections of its Standing Rules, to receive the Chief of Staff to the President, to deliver the communication.

Meanwhile, four ex-governors made the list, namely, Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi); Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna), and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Others are Abubakar Momoh, Ambassador Yusuf Miatama Tukur, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa, Barr. Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr. Berta Edu, Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka, Rt. Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo, Hon. Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Hon. Stella Okotette, and Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye.

Others are Mr. Bello Muhammad G., Mr. Dele Alake, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN, Mr. Muhammad Idris, Mr. Olawale Edun, Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, Professor Ali Pate,

Professor Joseph Utsev, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator John Eno, and Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi.

After reading out the list to the Senators, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, referred the list to the Committee of the Whole, for appropriate legislative action.

Details later.