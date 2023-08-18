JUST-IN: Tinubu Establishes Presidential CNG Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly established the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

New Telegraph gathered according to a news report from the NTA News Network that the purpose of the initiative is to revolutionize the transportation landscape in the country.

It added that it targets over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles.

It, however, said that the initiative will also boost local manufacturing and assembling of conversion kits while creating jobs for the country’s populace.

It added that the PCNGI comprises a comprehensive adoption strategy which includes empowering the Workshops Program/Nationwide Network of Workshops throughout all geopolitical zones and states; Local Assembly and Job Creation.

It revealed that these will be key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the short term.

NTA also said that the PCNGI will also provide essential kits and comprehensive training for newly employed staff, thereby creating new opportunities for technical skill development and employment for Nigerians.

In addition, it said, the nationwide network of workshops, to be established through the initiative, would ensure widespread access and demand side utilization of CNG technology and CNG-related expertise, thereby facilitating smoother transitions for vehicle owners for the wider benefit of the Nigerian economy.