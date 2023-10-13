JUST-IN: Tinubu Establishes FCT Civil Service Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the establishment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission (CSC).

President Tinubu made the announcement at a press conference held in Abuja as the new development is said to improve the FCTA’s development.

This is coming after the president announced the pull out of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government regulation known as the TSA mandates all tax money be put into a single account in order to increase responsibility and transparency in government finances, the policy was implemented in 2015.

The TSA has additionally come under fire for making it more challenging for government organisations to access their finances. This has made it more challenging for agencies to do their work and caused delays in payments to suppliers and contractors.

Tinubu is giving Wike more freedom to oversee the territory’s financial affairs by removing the FCTA from the TSA. Wike would probably be able to use this to hasten the development of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The approval of the formation of the FCT Civil Service Commission in addition to removing the FCTA from the TSA would strengthen Wike’s authority is the territory.

It will give Wike more authority over the FCTA’s hiring, promotion, and disciplining of government officials.

Overall, it is believed that Tinubu’s decision to detach the FCTA from the TSA and establish the FCT Civil Service Commission has strengthened Wike’s position and demonstrated Tinubu’s faith in his abilities to lead the FCT.