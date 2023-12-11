JUST-IN: Tinubu Departs Abuja For Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu has Departed the Presidential Villa in Abuja for Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

President Tinubu took off from the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 10:35 am on Monday.

Tinubu, who is visiting the North Eastern part of the country for the first time since he took over the baton of leadership, is to attend the Nigerian Army Annual Conference as the Special Guest of Honour.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Opening Ceremony will feature an address to Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI troops.