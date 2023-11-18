JUST-IN: Tinubu Departs Abuja For Germany

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Berlin, Germany, to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference billed to hold on Monday, November 20.

At the conference hosted by German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, President Tinubu will join other Heads of State and Government of CwA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as Heads of International Organisations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation to outline concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

The G20 CwA Conference will be taking place alongside the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German government and German business associations.

Nigeria and Germany, being the largest economies in Africa and Europe, respectively, recorded an increase in bilateral trade volume from two to three billion Euros between 2021 and 2022.

The president will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

President Tinubu will return to the country after the conference.