JUST-IN: Tinubu Decorates Olatunji Disu As Acting IGP

On Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decorated Mr Olatunji Disu as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, marking a formal change of leadership in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The decoration ceremony, which followed his swearing-in, was held at the State House, Abuja, about 3:00 p.m. during an expanded session attended by top government and security officials.

With his promotion, the 59-year-old Lagos-born officer becomes Nigeria’s 23rd Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Disu arrived at Aso Villa at approximately 2:50 p.m. for the ceremony and a brief meeting with the President.

It was earlier reported that his appointment was approved on Tuesday by President Tinubu, after the resignation of his predecessor, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, whose exit was confirmed on the same day.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, the President accepted Egbetokun’s resignation after he submitted a letter citing pressing family considerations.

The outgoing IGP had served as Inspector-General since 2023.

Disu’s appointment takes immediate effect, which is subject to confirmation by the Senate in line with the provisions of the Police Act 2020.

A meeting of the Nigeria Police Council is also expected to consider his nomination for substantive appointment.

Until his elevation, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

He previously held strategic roles, including Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He also headed the Intelligence Response Team, where he led several high-profile operations.

A member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Disu brings decades of operational and administrative experience to his new role.

Notably, his appointment comes 48 days before his mandatory retirement at age 60 or upon completion of 35 years of service, as stipulated by police regulations.

His elevation also comes in the context of the 2024 amendment to the Police Act, which introduced a fixed four-year tenure for Inspectors-General of Police.

However, the resignation of Egbetokun has necessitated a fresh leadership transition within the Force.

Among those present at the decoration ceremony were the immediate past Inspector-General, Egbetokun; the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Commander of the Brigade of Guards; and other senior security officials.

Disu’s parents were also said to be in attendance.