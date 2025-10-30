President Bola Tinubu on Thursday decorated the new service chiefs with their respective ranks at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu performed the decoration alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima and the spouses of the decorated officers, each dressed in their respective service uniforms.

Those decorated were General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant-General Wahidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Air Marshal Kennedy Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph reports that the ceremony was attended by senior government officials, lawmakers, family members of the service chiefs and top officers from the various arms of the military.

The President, Vice President, and the officers’ spouses took turns pinning the new ranks on each of the decorated chiefs.

Recall that the Senate had, on Wednesday, confirmed the four nominees after a two-hour closed-door screening session where they were grilled on strategies to strengthen national security and improve coordination among the armed forces.