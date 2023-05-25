JUST-IN: Tinubu Conferred With GCFR Highest Honour In Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Tinubu was conferred with the highest honour in Nigeria on Thursday alongside the Vice President-elect, Kashim Settima who was decorated as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

New Telegraph reports they were both decorated by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing investiture ceremony taking place in the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

However, the President-elect and his VP will be sworn in as the President of Nigeria succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 29, 2023.