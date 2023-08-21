JUST-IN: Tinubu Commences Inauguration Of 45 Ministers-Designate

The inauguration of the 45 ministers-designate has begun in Aso Villa, Abuja under the direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aguri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, is currently reading the citation of the Ministers.

New Telegraph gathered that after the citations of the Ministers-designate, the oath-taking will follow.

It would be recalled that on August 7, the Senate confirmed 45 ministers-designate out of 48 sent by the President.

Details later…