October 26, 2024
JUST-IN: Tinubu, Atiku Reunite At Friday’s Jumat Prayer

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reunited with his old friend, former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The two political gladiators were pictured together on Friday, during the Jumat prayers and wedding ceremony of Senator Danjuma Goje’s daughter.

The reunion of the two political heavyweights comes amid heightened political activity in Nigeria, drawing attention from various quarters.

Also, the wedding which attracted some state Governors’, high-profile dignitaries, was attended by prominent figures across political lines.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje was also in attendance amongst others.

This symbolizes unity despite past electoral rivalries and differences.

Tinubu and Atiku Pictures Together At Nations Mosque, Abuja

Both Tinubu and Atiku, former presidential contenders, exchanged pleasantries and shared moments during the event.

The event, captured in photos showcased the cordial interaction between President Tinubu and Atiku, setting a tone of reconciliation and camaraderie at the occasion.

This rare public appearance together has sparked discussions about the political atmosphere in Nigeria as well as the personal relationships between its leaders.

Senator Danjuma Goje, the bride’s father,  former governor of Gombe State and a serving senator, hosted the prominent wedding ceremony.

The event also served as a platform for notable political figures to gather and celebrate.

