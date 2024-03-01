JUST-IN: Tinubu Arrives Qatar On State Visit

the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Doha, Qatar on an official visit to the country.

Tinubu, who left Lagos State on Thursday afternoon after the inauguration of the Red Rail Line landed in Doha at 9:35 pm on February 29.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity had in a statement on Wednesday said the president’ visit which was on invitation of His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, was to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

According to him, during the visit, President Tinubu will witness the signing of several agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

According to Ngelale, the President will also participate in a business and investment forum that will bring together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development.

The President was accompanied on the trip by a 38-member delegation which comprises of senior government officials for the signing of agreements.