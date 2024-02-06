JUST-IN: Tinubu Arrives Abuja After Private Visit To Paris

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday arrived in Abuja after a two-week private trip to Paris in France.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu’s plane touched down in Abuja, the nation’s capital at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time.

The NAF 001 which arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport saw high-ranking government officials and political appointees waiting to welcome the president.

The dignitaries include Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG), George Akume; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Others are Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, and Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, were also on the receiving line.

In a statement announcing his departure on January 24, the Nigerian leader stated that he would return “in the first week of February 2024,” however the presidency did not elaborate on the purpose of the visit.

This is Tinubu’s third visit to the nation and his 14th overseas tour since taking office eight months ago.

Three weeks into his presidency, on June 20, 2023, Tinubu made his overseas debut in Paris, the French capital, where he had last been as President-elect.

“Review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated a statement signed by then-Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, describing the Nigerian leader’s four-day visit to the Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact.