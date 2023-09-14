JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Zacch Adedeji New FIRS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Tinubu in a statement on Thursday issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said the President has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on three-month pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

He said Adedeji is appointed in an acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

“He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

“By these directives of the President, the new appointment takes immediate effect,” Ngelale said.