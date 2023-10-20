JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Shaakaa As New Auditor-General

President Bola Tinubu on Friday named Shaakaa Chira as the official Auditor-General of the Federation, in line with the Federal Civil Service Commission’s (FCSC) recommendation.

Tinubu approved the appointment of Shaakaa in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja.

Ngelale said President Tinubu made the appointment while using the authority granted to him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

According to Ngelale, Chira’s nomination was confirmed by the president following a screening process by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), which determined that he was the most competent candidate for the position and had also received the highest exam score out of all eligible applicants.

The statement added, “President Bola Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.”