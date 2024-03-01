JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints New Power Management Team

Recognising the critical role that power supply plays in promoting commercial and industrial growth in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Federal Government Power Company Limited.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, March 1.

The statement underscores the appointments asq a part of larger initiatives to modernise the electricity industry and guarantee energy security for all Nigerians.

According to him, President Tinubu hopes that the recently assembled management group will actively support the achievement of the Presidential Power Initiative’s (PPI) main goals.

In partnership with Siemens Energy, the PPI seeks to completely renovate, modernise, and extend the country’s grid as well as put important policies into place to support the development of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The appointed members of the management team are as follows:

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Kenny Osebi Anuwe (reappointed) Company Secretary/Legal Advisor: Prof Mamman Lawal (reappointed) Chief Technical Officer (CTO): Ebenezer Olawale Fapohunda Chief Commercial Officer (CCO): Babatunde Daramola Oniru Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Julius Oyekola Olabiyi

He added that the management group is anticipated to put in a lot of effort to update the country’s system and put policies in place to support the Nigerian electricity supply sector.