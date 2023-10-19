JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints New NADF CEO

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday okayed the appointment of Muhammed Abu Ibrahim as the new Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, October 19 by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO:

According to him, President Tinubu anticipates that the new leadership at the Fund will effectively eliminate any obstacles to the accessible provision of funding in the sector for established stakeholders across the country.

He added that These stakeholders are expected to make credible contributions toward the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s goals, which involve achieving complete self-sufficiency in local food production and ultimately generating surplus for export.

In line with the President’s directive, the appointment mentioned above has taken immediate effect.