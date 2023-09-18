JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Muri-Okunola As Principal Secretary

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service, as his Principal Private Secretary.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, September 17 in Abuja by Tunde Rahman, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Muri-Okunola’s appointment is part of several new appointments that have been recently made public by the spokesperson to President Tinubu as he is set to begin his duties on Monday, September 18.

Muri-Okunola, 51 years old, holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from Lagos State University (LASU) and a Master’s degree in International Business Law from Queen Mary & Westfield College, University of London.

READ ALSO:

An experienced public administrator and technocrat, the new Principal Private Secretary to the President has held various roles throughout his career, including Associate Solicitor at Adepetun, Caxton-Martins, and Agbor, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser at Ibile Holdings Limited, Personal Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State, Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee, and Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Public Service.

Muri-Okunola is the first son of the respected late jurist, Justice Muritala Okunola.

As previously reported, Muri-Okunola, a 51-year-old lawyer, began his career in the Lagos Civil Service in 2001 when he served as a personal assistant to Tinubu during Tinubu’s tenure as the Governor of Lagos State.

By 2005, Tinubu appointed him Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee.

Six years later, he was promoted to permanent secretary and was appointed the head of service in December 2018.